BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 227,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,250. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

