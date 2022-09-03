BlackRock Inc. Acquires 768,929 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $2,622,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.