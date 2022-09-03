BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.88% of Hershey worth $2,909,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Activity at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $224.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

