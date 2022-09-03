BlackRock Inc. Has $2.97 Billion Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $2,973,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $196.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.