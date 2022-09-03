BlackRock Inc. Sells 300,205 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $3,212,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $702.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $688.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

