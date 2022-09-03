BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 103,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,298. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.