BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on September 30th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BIT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 103,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,298. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
