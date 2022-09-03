BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,753. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.