Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.