Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,963. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

