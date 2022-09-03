BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 111,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,615. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

