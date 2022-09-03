Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. Brady also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.56. 271,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brady has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brady will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 34.22%.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

(Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.