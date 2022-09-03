Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$30.50 billion.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Bridgestone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 51,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,791. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

