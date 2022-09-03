Brokerages Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target at $1,779.50

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,779.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.