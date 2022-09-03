Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT at $232.11

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Schindler Stock Performance

SHLAF opened at $180.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.02. Schindler has a 1 year low of $169.40 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

