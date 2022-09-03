Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $169.52

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.52.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.37. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

