Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
