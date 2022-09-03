Bwcp LP Increases Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bwcp LP increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,145 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for 7.0% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bwcp LP owned 0.32% of Callaway Golf worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

