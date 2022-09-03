Bwcp LP Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bwcp LP acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Crocs accounts for 2.2% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bwcp LP owned about 0.09% of Crocs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 19.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 968,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

