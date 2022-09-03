Bwcp LP Sells 35,143 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bwcp LP lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,143 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 4.2% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 265.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.33. 599,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.