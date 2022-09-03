Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,906 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

