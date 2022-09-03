Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

CABA opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,383,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,906 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

