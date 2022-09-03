Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

