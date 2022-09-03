Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 753 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after purchasing an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after purchasing an additional 118,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,869,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

