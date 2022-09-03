Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of CSQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 138,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,550. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
