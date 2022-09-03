Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of CSQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 138,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,550. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $761,000.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.