Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Calavo Growers stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $622.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Calavo Growers

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

