Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Cut to “Sell” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.50 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.88.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of CU stock opened at C$40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
