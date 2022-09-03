Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Cut to “Sell” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.88.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU stock opened at C$40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock worth $49,205.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.