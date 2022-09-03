Canfor (TSE:CFP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.90

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.90 and traded as low as C$24.43. Canfor shares last traded at C$24.75, with a volume of 197,251 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 3.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

