Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $45.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

