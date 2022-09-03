Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading Up 3.2%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 6,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 540,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $32,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,476 shares in the company, valued at $140,057.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

