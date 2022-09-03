Catalent, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Catalent Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.26. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.11 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.