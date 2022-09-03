Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

