CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $49.00. Approximately 219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

