Celo Dollar Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $51.58 million and $128,840.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00131923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022202 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,876,873 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

