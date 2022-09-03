Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210,653 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Veeva Systems worth $202,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $327.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

