Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 43,465 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,465 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Synopsys worth $177,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Synopsys by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

Synopsys stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,673. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.32 and a 200 day moving average of $316.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.