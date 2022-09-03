Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $187,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 331,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,826,014,000 after buying an additional 260,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.38. 825,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $89.68 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.