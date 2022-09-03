Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $231.84 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,545 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for about 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $231,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.51. The stock had a trading volume of 603,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,059. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.09.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.