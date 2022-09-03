Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $256.09 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Zscaler accounts for 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Zscaler worth $256,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $145.12. 1,982,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.42.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

