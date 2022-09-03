Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Tractor Supply worth $159,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.60. 770,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,534. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

