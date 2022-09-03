Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,582 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares makes up 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $207,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $69.99. 393,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,948. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.