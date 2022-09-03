Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 62,560 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,560 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.76% of UMB Financial worth $129,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.88. The company had a trading volume of 141,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,911. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

