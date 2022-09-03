Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 79,695 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,462,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,695 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $119,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 313,324 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,421,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 22,531.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,664 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 175,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point upped their price objective on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,181 shares of company stock worth $683,824. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.