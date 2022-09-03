ChatCoin Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $645,203.43 and $11,326.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.21 or 1.00027871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00063914 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024356 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

