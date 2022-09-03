Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 1.1% Higher This Week

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Chimpion has a market cap of $35.13 million and $100,798.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

