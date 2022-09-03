CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Down 2%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.07. 1,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

CITIC Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

CITIC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

