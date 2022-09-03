Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 288,539 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

