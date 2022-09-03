CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $646.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,879,881 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

