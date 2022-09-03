Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,600 at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCHGY. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,262.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.6938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

