Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 15,456 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.20% of American States Water worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in American States Water by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

