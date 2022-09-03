Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 22,213 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.15% of Black Hills worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 580,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKH opened at $75.80 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

