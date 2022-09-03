Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,821 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $130.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

