Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 18,357 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.27%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

